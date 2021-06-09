Image Source : INSTAGRAM-AVIKAGOR Avika Gor: Confidence has to come from our work ethic, knowledge

Television actress Avika Gor says the positioning that beauty creams have created over a period of time is that fairness is equivalent to beauty. However, she does not agree with it. Avika, who is known for her work in shows such as "Balika Vadhu", "Sasural Simar Ka" and "Khatron ke Khiladi", did not accept endorsement deals from three fairness cream brands. She says society cannot idolise one colour.

"The positioning that beauty creams have created over a period of time is that fairness is equivalent to beauty and success and that it gives us confidence. However, that is not true at all. Our confidence has to come from our work ethic and knowledge," Avika said.

She added: "We as a society cannot idolize one colour and make all the others feel lesser than. There has to be some change in this trend. I'm blessed to be in a position to not have to worry about losing out on money when it's serving the large need of the society of equality. So, I just couldn't do it."

Avika's latest work includes a music video "Dil ko mere", which was dropped on May 17. "Aadil and I have great chemistry and I think it's evident in the music video. Our director and crew have done a marvelous job. The music is melodious and everyone would love to hear it on repeat," Avika gushed about her project.

She added: "It has that nostalgic value. During such difficult times, it would be an honour if I can bring any form of entertainment to the audience. I urge everyone to follow all SOPs and there can be no slip-ups. We have to fight together as a nation and we will defeat the virus."

Rahul Jain has composed and sung the song, written by Vandana Khandelwal. The video explores the romance between two individuals and the journey they go through together.