Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra on working in a multi-starrer, plans of doing reality shows and more | EXCLUSIVE

Asur 2 actress Ridhi Dogra has been making waves on the internet with her power-packed performances. She made heads turn in web series like The Married Woman, TVF Pitchers, and now Asur 2. Fans have already called the new Hindi web series a masterpiece and have appreciated Ridhi Dogra's performance as Nusrat. In Asur 2, the actress is seen in an extended version of what fans watched in season one. In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Ridhi Dogra talked about the expectations of the fans with Asur 2, her plans of doing reality shows and more.

What are your expectations from the audience for Asur 2? Do you think it will receive a better response than season 1?

I would hope so. I hope it receives a better response but I also feel that the way people are awaiting for the show and how they are looking forward to watching Asur, it will be good. I feel that, even in season one they made it bigger than what we had launched, the feelings that we had launched it with and it just became something else. People loved it so much. So here's hoping season 2 also is the same. I'm not nervous or anything. I'm just hoping for the best because I know that we all gave it our best.

The writing is top-notch. I know the direction is so good. Onir was so on point with everything he wanted. He was on top of every emotion, every little detail, every big thing. I also would say that I gave it my 100%. So just hoping for the best from the audience.

Asur has such a wide star cast. What challenges do you face when featuring in a multistarrer?

I think the biggest challenge is that, I am a product of television and I have done some hard hitting television shows. I have not been a part of the typical normal saas bahu sort of show. So I have always played characters which have been the central point of the story and I have always played parts where characters have taken the show on their shoulders and taken the story forward. So yes for me that is the challenging part in a multi starrer and it was challenging for me in Asur one to stand in a room full of actors and enhance the scene for what it is and not make it your own, not distract and how to make your character stand out even in silence. I think that is the challenging part in a multi starrer that you do whatever you can to not get lost.

It's easy to shine when the spotlight is on you, but how do you make your character visible when you are not necessarily the one doing the active part in the scene, I think that's something that I implied in Asur.

From The Married Woman, and TVF Pitchers, to Asur franchise, you have worked in a variety of web series-- what is next in your list

More different stuff. I always like to play characters which are different than me. I think I played so many working women roles and I love it. I want to play different professions going through the ropes of life and I think that's very interesting. I want to play progressive women. I want to play women that have the strength from within. I have done that even in television. Television is a women's medium. So the impact of things is more direct there. You are directly reaching out to the women of the houses, you are directly reaching out to the grandmothers, mothers to the daughters, to the bahus.

You are directly reaching and talking to them and showing them that you can be this way. OTT is more widespread. So I am even here always, always looking out for characters that our progressive and they have an opinion in society and they have a stand and they have something to say and they are not just complementing another character in the story. I can never do that, but I always need to play characters which are progressive because that's how I want the audience to see me and I want them to see themselves like that when they see me.

Can we expect to see you in any reality show in the future just like Raqesh Bapat?

I don't think so. If there is a dance-based reality show, I would be happy to do it. Other than that, no. I don't want to do it. I am an actor. I'm not into reality TV. I cannot be. When I'm real. I'm very boring, so I don't know what kind of content I'll make. I'm only happy on a set.

What is your experience of working with SRK in Jawaan. Did he give you any acting lessons?

Well, I think watching him was a learning. He is such a team player on set and it was a learning to watch him work the way he does with so much humility and grace on any given day. It was a learning to see that even in spite of being Shah Rukh Khan, he was one for the team. He was always a team player. Any day I was on set, that's how I saw him. The fact is I don't talk to him in person because I am so enamored by him, I think so overwhelmed in his presence that I hardly talk to him.

