Asin shares adorable pictures from daughter Arin’s aquatic theme birthday party

Former South and Bollywood actress, Asin Thottumkal bid goodbye to the filmy world after her wedding with businessman Rahul Sharma. She has been enjoying her marital bliss and has recently hosted a special underwater-themed party for her adorable daughter Arin's second birthday. Asin took to her social media handle to share pictures from the party which was held on October 24 where Arin looked like a beautiful doll wearing a blue frock.

The special setup in the birthday party also had a special underwater-themed cake. Captioning the pictures she wrote, “2 years #Happy2ndBirthdayArin #babysfavouriteblue #latergram.” Have a look:

Talking about the couple, they both got married in the year 2016 and welcomed their first child, Arin in October 2017. On the work front, Asin worked in various Tamil films before entering Bollywood through Ghajini opposite Aamir Khan. She has even worked in various hit films like Ready with Salman Khan, Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2 with Akshay Kumar

