Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASHWINY IYER TIWARI Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make her digital debut with 'Faadu'

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has set SonyLIV’s original "Faadu" as her first project in the digital space. The filmmaker is best known for her critically-acclaimed movies like "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly ki Barfi" and "Panga". “Faadu” is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters. The director said the narrative of storytelling has changed with time and the audiences are looking forward to a new cinematic experience.

"As a storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to bring new insightful characters that take the audience to moments of introspection. ‘Faadu’ is one such unconventional character-driven story, which I am eagerly waiting for the world to experience," Tiwari said.

Tiwari further said that she is excited to maker her digital debut with SonyLIV, a platform that has a benchmark for compelling stories.

"We share a similar passion to innovate. We're hoping we will touch the hearts of cinema lovers in a long format medium, hitting the right chords with a relatable concept," she said.

"Faadu" will be produced by Studio Next.