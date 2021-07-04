Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJANDDK As The Family Man 2 completes 1 month Raj and DK share unseen behind-the-scenes pictures

The second season of The Family Man was released a month ago on June 4. To mark the day special director duo Raj and DK shared a bunch of unseen behind-the-scenes pictures from the second season. Sharing the photos, featuring the show's cast and crew, they wrote, "One month of #TheFamilyManSeason2. What an amazing ride it’s been. All because of you! BTS #thefamilymanseason2 Photo Dump."

In the pictures, Raj and DK can be seen interacting with actors Samantha Akkineni, Vipin Sharma, and many others from the show. In one photo, Vipin is seen sitting in the prime minister's office, while a meme-like caption read, "Is scene mein bhi chai cancel (No tea in this scene either)?"

Another photo showed Samantha sitting with Krishna DK in an auto rickshaw. "I can kill with my bare hands," read the caption on this picture.

The second season of "The Family Man" sure marks a first for the filmmaker duo of Raj and DK. "We have not been the 'sequel kind of people' until now. The Family Man season 2 is literally the first time that we are continuing something from where we stopped. We will have to get around to doing more sequels soon, I suppose," says Krishna DK, who prefers going by the name DK in the professional circuit, about co-helming the extension of a story on screen for the first time.

"Season two is more personal and a lot more intense. Season two is also kind of closer to heart because the focus shifts to a region we are kind of familiar with," Raj had said.

Will there be more seasons of the series after the second? "We have lots of stories (for more seasons) but it is up to the platform, up to Amazon, to figure when and what to do," Raj told IANS.

The show also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead with Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and others.