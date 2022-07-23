Arjun Sarja's mother Lakshmi Devi passes away: Meghana Raj pens emotional note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Sarja's mother Lakshmi Devi death

Arjun Sarja's mother Lakshmi Devi who was also the grandmother of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja left for a heavenly abode. The reason for her demise is still unknown. The family is already dealing with the untimely death of Chiranjeevi Sarja and bearing the loss of Lakshmi Devi is definitely going to be very difficult for them. Chiranjeevi's wife Meghana Raj took to social media and penned a heartfelt note recalling her memories with her grandmother-in-law. She also shared an adorable picture of her son Raayan sitting on Laksmi Devi's lap. She wrote, "Iron lady for a reason! Ajji and i have had a beautiful relationship… we had agreed to disagree on most things except for Chiru… when it came to him we would think of nothing else but only the best for him…Chiru fondly calls her Darling! We have had our moments where we both have been equally stubborn and have even fought… but u have always believed in me and have given me the kind of love which only i can understand… without u, the fundation which the family stands on has shaken.. u have always been indestructible in my eyes… u held on strong!"

"U will always hold on strong! I will miss u calling me early in de morning, i will miss our coffee sessions at home, u cooking mutton chops (tho she is a completevegetarian) for chiru, and most of all our gossip sessions! Im sure ul be whipping up yum delicious mutton chops for chiru now! Love u ajji! I will always remember the day u didnt want to let go of me in de hospital. #LakshmiDeviAjji #endofareign," she added.

Dhruva Sarja also shared a beautiful picture with his grandfather and wrote "Miss you forever DARLING."

Lakshmi Devi was married to Shakti Prasad. She is the mother of actor Arjun Sarja and grandmother of actors Chiranjeevi Sarja, Dhruva Sarja and Aishwarya Arjun.

