Arjun Rampal wraps up Dhaakad shoot, calls it 'one hell of a film'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAMPAL72 Arjun Rampal wraps up Dhaakad shoot

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has completed the shoot for the upcoming action film Dhaakad. He plays the antagonist Rudraveer in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer. Rampal posted a picture with the entire team of the film on Instagram and captioned it as "one hell of a film". He sang parise for the crew and said that it is one of the best teams he has worked with.

Sharing the photos, he wrote: "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing teams I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film. @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @kanganaranaut @hunar.mukut @divyadutta25 @deepakmukut @sohamrockstrent @writish1 @tetsuonagata @krulz59 #Dhaakad #madhyapradesh #Bhopal #Sarni."

The actor shot for the film over the past few months in Bhopal. Earlier, he had shared his first look poster from the film. Looking fierce and dangerous, Arjun wrote, ""Boom Collision symbol Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time!"

In the poster, Arjun can be seen donning a leather jacket and a tattered brown vest and ripped jeans with his chest covered with tattoos. Long chains, metal rings, aviators and a beret all intensify the look to another level.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Kangana as Agent Agni. The Razneesh Razy Ghai directorial is expected to hit screens on October 1. It alos stars Divya Dutta.

-With IANS inputs