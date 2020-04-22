Arjun Rampal, Gabriella stuck in Karjat during lockdown with son Arik: This will be a story to tell him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal, Gabriella stuck in Karjat during lockdown with son Arik

Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are stuck in Karjat with their son Arik during the coronavirus lockdown. The duo was in Karjat when PM Modi announced the lockdown, thinking about the safety of their little munchkin, the duo decided to stay back. Talking to Mid-Day, Arjun revealed, "We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

While Mumbai, Pune has registered many cases of COVId-19, Karjat hasn't registered any case yet which is a relief for Arjun and Gabriella. He said, "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment" On the other hand, Arjun's daughters Myra and Mahikaa are in Mumbai and he has been keeping in touch with them over phone calls.

Arjun is keeping busy during quarantine by playing with his son Arik all the time. Earlier, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a photo of how Arjun and son Arik jam together on a Sunday. In the photo, Arjun is seen playing the guitar as son Arik looks at him and they both look absolutely adorable. Gabriella shared the photo saying, “My guys #blessed,” along with a heart emoji.

Arik is Arjun Rampal’s first child with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. He was born in July last year and Arjun announced the name with an Instagram post. “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal,” he wrote.

