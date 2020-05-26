Arjun Kapoor turns Robert Downey Jr aka Sherlock Holmes in fan artwork, says 'This one is pretty special'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor turns Robert Downey Jr aka Sherlock Holmes in fan artwork

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was thrilled as transformed into his favorite actor Robert Downey Jr.from the mystery action thriller Sherlock Holmes. On Monday, the actor shared an artwork in which he was seen turned into the onscreen detective and slaying it.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "There’s nothing more elusive than an obvious fact.” Sherlock Holmes, My favourite character played by my favourite actor @robertdowneyjr !!!A match made in cinema heaven... Artwork by @swapnilmpawar. This one is pretty special."

Arjun also left the fans in splits after he again took a dig at Katrina Kaif through his Instagram post. The actor shared a photo of mango and wrote, "Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ?" For those confused, Katrina Kaif is the brand ambassador of the mango drink Slice. The actress was quick to respond and said, "Yes pl I would like a few slices"

Recently, Arjun Kapoor opened up about being a pillar of support fro step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi after the death of their mother Sridevi. He told Pinkvilla, "You don’t always connect to dots. I reacted to situations the way they happened in real time. Couple of years now today, it’s easier for people to assess. My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. In that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else’s to make sure they don’t go through the hell that I did"

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar opposite Parineeti Chopra. He also has an untitled film with Rakulpreet Singh.

