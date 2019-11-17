Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's first look from their upcoming film

Janhvi Kapoor reacted to Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet's first look from their upcoming film

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have started shooting for their rom-com film. The actors took to their social media accounts to share the first look from their upcoming film. The collage shared by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram includes four pictures where the on-screen couple looks “cute" together. The title of the film hasn’t been decided yet

Arjun on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures in which he and Rakul are seen goofing around while posing for the images. "Picture Shuroo... other information bhi upload hogi soon," he captioned the image.

The first look picture from the film got a thumbs up from Arjun’s stepsister Janhvi Kapoor. Reacting to the collage, Janhvi, who is Arjun's step sister, wrote: "Looking so cute."

The film, not titled yet, is being directed by debutant Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, and John Abraham. The trio had together on films like Batla House, Satyamev Jayayte and are also working on Satyamev Jayate 2 which will be directed by Milap Zaveri

Talking about the project, Rakul had said: "The film is in the rom-com space, and it is the story of characters who belong to India and Pakistan, so it's a cross-border, coming-of-age rom-com."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is prepping up for the release of his highly anticipated periodic film Panipat. Arjun Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Panipat is based on the Third war of Panipat. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. Sanjay Dutt’s fierce look from the trailer of the film attracted eyeballs and people heaped praise on the actor.

(With IANS inputs)