Panipat: Arjun Kapoor didn't want any advice from 'Baba' Ranveer Singh. Here's why

Arjun Kapoor said that he tells Deepika Padukone ' I am her souten'

Panipat star Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are known to be great friends, the Gunday stars are often seen publicly expressing their admiration for each other. While Ranveer has portrayed period film characters on screen with Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat, Arjun will be trying his hands in the genre with Panipat. Talking about his preparations for the film Arjun revealed that he did not seek any advice from his friend and actor Ranveer Singh. The actor said that the filmmakers of their films have different temperaments and he wanted to be loyal to his film.

Speaking to MidDay, Arjun said, “Ashu sir and Sanjay sir make magnum opuses, but they have different temperaments. Here, I respected my director’s temperament. I wanted to remain loyal to my story. Ranveer would have given me his point of view [that would be derived from] Sanjay sir’s understanding. I have tremendous respect for Ranveer’s work. But this film didn’t require me [to seek his advice] because Bajirao and Sadashiv are from different eras.”

Arjun and Ranveer’s bromance is known in the B-Town. Speaking about his bond with Ranveer, Arjun said, “ “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.”

Talking about the preparations of his film Arjun said that it was during the course of the film that he got to know more about the Mararthas, as he was portraying a Maratha character on screen. Arjun said, “This film starts off at the point where Marathas were ruling India. No one knew that they controlled the Mughals, who paid taxes to them. I loved that I knew so little about this story. I worked with a diction coach, and looked the part. But it was harder to perfect the character’s vulnerabilities. [What was] his personality like? Was he in love with Parvati Bai? I discovered him through this movie,”

Panipat directed by Ashutosh Gowariker stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and will be hitting the theatres on December 6, 2019.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News