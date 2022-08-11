Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis pose for pictures post marriage, host star-studded bash | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Celebrities at Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis' post wedding bash

Arjun Kanungo, who has delivered hits like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Gallan Tipsiyaan, tied the knot with long-time fiancee Carla Dennis on August 10 in Mumbai. The couple has been in a relationship for seven years and was planning to get married for some time. The day finally came as the stars descended in Mumbai to bless the couple. They sealed their love in the holy bond of matrimony. After sharing their lovely wedding pictures on social media, Arjun and Carla also hosted a bash for their film industry friends in the city.

Arjun and Carla pose at newlyweds

At their post-wedding bash, Arjun and Carla posed as a newlywed couple. Arjun looked smart in a black suit and Carla looked stunning in a sequin saree with a trendy blouse. They welcomed the guests to celebrate their wedding with them. They posed for the camerapersons with folded arms as they thanked them for the blessings on their special day. At their post-wedding bash, many celebs from the film industry also arrived.

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni at Arjun and Carla's bash

Lovebirds Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni made yet another couple appearance at Arjun and Carla's post-wedding bash. They made for a stunning pair together. Bobby Deol arrived with his wife. He will be seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor next. Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait looked stunning in a black party dress but made everyone curious with the cast on her left arm.

Arjun and Carla to get married again

The couple also has plans to hold a white wedding next year. The wedding in Mumbai took place as per Hindu traditions, where Carla paired her bridal outfit with her mother-in-law's jewellery. Arjun further shared," We will be hosting this in April 2023 in the UK. This is for Carla and her near and dear ones." Their wedding pics are receiving all the love on Instagram.

Arjun wrote on social media sharing his wedding pics with Carla, "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo (sic)."

