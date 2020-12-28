Image Source : TWITTER/ARRAHMAN AR Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum dies in Chennai, music composer pays emotional tribute

2020 has been an unfortunate year in every term and yet again another sad incident has taken place. Music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away on Monday. She took her last breath in Chennai and the reason behind her demise is still unknown. After the shocking incident, the Oscar-winning music composer took to social media and shared his mom's picture on Twitter. For those unversed, Kareema Begum was wife of popular music composer RK Sekhar who passed away in 1976. She is survived by daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri, Fathima Shekhar and son Rahman.

It is being said that the cremation will take place later on Monday. Have a look at AR Rahman's post here:

As soon as the news spread, a lot of people from the industry started pouring in condolences for the family. Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength. Remembering Amma’s wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts." While Shekhar Kapoor commented, "Our heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with an inner strength , an inner resilience and belief .. that I have seen and admired for long. Stay strong, my friend."

Not just the celebs but even the fans of the composer shared their prayers on Twitter. Check out the tweets here:

For those unversed, Rahman was super close with his mother and in an interview with IANS he remembered the song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' and revealed his relationship with his mother. Giving her the credit of his success, Rahman said, "In all lives, the common factor is, not many people have seen the divine, but we are created through our parents. If we have a sound and love in that life where we get the nurturing of a mother and a father, I think we are stable in mind."

"I had this in my mind on how to crack it because I was very objective about it, thinking whether patriotism will work or not. So, I was like, forget about the country, let's do it as a personal song -- like singing a song for one's mother. That's how it was created," AR Rahman added.