AR Rahman hosts daughter Khatija's wedding reception; Honey Singh, Sonu Nigam, Manisha Koirala attend | PICS

A.R. Rahman recently hosted a musical wedding reception for his daughter Khatija Rahman, who took wedding vows with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed last month. Reportedly, the reception, which was held in Chennai, registered many of Rahman's industry friends and colleagues including Honey Singh, Sonu Nigam, Manisha Koirala in attendance with some of them also performing live on stage during the musical evening. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations are going viral on social media platforms. In the pictures, Khatija looked breathtakingly beautiful as can be seen wearing a purple lehenga while Riyasdeen looked dapper, dressed in a black suit with a bowtie. AR Rahman wore a kurta-pajama paired with a blue jacket while his son Ameen was in a black sherwani. Honey Singh and Sonu Nigam from the music industry attended the wedding reception and blessed the couple. Honey Singh also took to his Instagram to share a picture from the reception as he wrote in the caption, "Best wishes to the blessed couple and congratulations to the whole AR RAHMAN sir's families and fans!! @arrameen @arrahman."

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh also shared a video from the special evening. The venue was lit with extravagant lights with hues of blue and pink.

Take a look at some more unseen pictures and videos from the evening:

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman is also a singer by profession. She married Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, who is an audio engineer. The celebrated composer shared the news with his followers via social media as he posted a family picture from the wedding ceremony which also had a portrait of his late mother displayed near the seating area of the bride and groom.

Check out their wedding video below: