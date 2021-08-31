Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI KHURANA Aparshakti Khurana shares a glimpse of his newborn daughter

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja recently welcomed their baby daughter Arzoie A. Khurana, and their hearts are brimming with love. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the sweetest picture, where the new parents can be seen holding their little baby's hand. The picture seems to be captured at the hospital after Arzoie's birth. "It's a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana," Aparshakti captioned the post.

Netizens flooded the post with love-filled comments. "Waheguru," actor Angad Bedi commented. Dino Morea, who is producing Aparshakti's upcoming film 'Helmet' along with Sony Pictures Networks Productions, also dropped heart emoticons in the comments.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Aparshakti had tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Aakriti Ahuja on September 7, 2014. Now, the joy has completely overtaken their lives as the couple are the happiest parents in the world, and the entire Khurana clan is elated and is in celebratory mood after the arrival of its youngest member.

A few days back, Aparshakti had shared an adorable video of his wife’s baby shower where the whole family came together to bless Aakriti on the joyous occasion and gave lots of wishes to the expecting couple. Earlier, the duo took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child. Aparshakti and Aakriti shared the cutest picture ever to reveal that the latter is pregnant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti will be seen alongside Pranutan Bahl in 'Helmet', which will be digitally released on Zee5 on September 3. The film is a satire on the ground reality in the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. This comedy-drama is directed by Satram Ramani and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana becomes proud father to a baby girl, names her Arzoie

(With ANI inputs)