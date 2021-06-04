Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti announce first pregnancy, share loved-up pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI_KHURANA Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti announce first pregnancy

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child. The duo shared the cutest picture ever to reveal that Aakriti is pregnant. Keeping up with his quirky side, Aparshakti wrote a witty caption to share the good news with his fans. He said, "Lockdown main kaam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hai (Our work couldn't expand in lockdown, so we thought of expanding our family instead) #PreggerAlert."

In the monochrome picture, Aakriti is seen flaunting her baby bump while Aparshakti is seen lovingly kissing her bump. On the other hand, Aakriti shared the same picture and wrote, "Doing our bit to add to this Baby Boomer generation :) #PreggerAlert"

Several celebrities instantly took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhasker and others expressed their happiness.

On a related note, Aparshakti Khurana has been entertaining the fans with his Instagram post during the covid lockdown. The actor keeps sharing videos of jamming with his father or a sneak peek into his personal life.

As the second wave of Covid continues to surge, the lockdown has impacted the film industry as every other realm of life. Shootings have stopped and releases are delayed, and the exhibition business has taken a serious hit.

Aparshati has also urged fans to stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus. In a post, he requested fans to stay at home and not venture out, along with a stylish picture that captured him sitting with his hands folded. "Haath Jodd kar keh raha hun (I say this with folded hands), stay at home if you can," he captioned the image.

Aparshakti Khurana will be next seen in the film Helmet. It is the actor's first film as a lead actor and he is paired opposite the late Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan Bahl. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.