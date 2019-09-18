Anushka Sharma yawning at work is all of us stuggling with mid-week blues. Video inside

Anushka Sharma's new BTS video will make you go ROFL

Anushka Sharma's new Instagram video is not just amusing but also relatable. The actress took to social media to leave her followers in split by sharing a BTS video in which she can be seen yawning. However, the caption reads, ''No ! I wasn't yawning at work . Obviously not''. The video left netizens in awe of Anushka's cuteness.

In the video, Anushka can be seen in her quirky best avatar. Sporting a tangerine outfit, Anushka looks gorgeous in shoulder-length hair with fringes on her forehead.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, her fans started pouring in adorable comments. ''This hairstyle suits you so much,'' wrote one of her followers. Comments section got flooded with remarks such as ''so cute,'' and ''cutest''.

Her yawning video is mixed with opera singing which makes it more hilarious.

Anushka recently sent the internet into a meltdown by sharing her bikini photos. The actress also took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her childhood days. She shared three photos revealing her three different moods and we can't help gushing over her Little Anushka.

On the professional front, Anushka hasn't signed any project yet. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The film failed to impress critics and audience alike.

Lately, Anushka has been accompanying her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on his cricket match tours. It seems the actress wants to take some time off to relax and ponder over various things before she hits the sets once again.