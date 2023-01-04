Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli are on a spiritual sojourn in Vrindavan, photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli prayed at an ashram in Vrindavan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took time out from their busy work schedules and visited the holy city of Vrindavan to pray to the almighty. The city is a popular pilgrimage site for Lord Krishna devotees. Some photos of the star couple, reportedly from Baba Neem Karoli's ashram, have been going viral on social media. As per reports, they will also visit the holy Banke Bihari temple on this trip as well. They were seen posing with the staff at the ashram in the images.

Anushka and Virat on a spiritual trip

Anushka and Virat are currently in Vrindavan, which is considered one of the most significant spiritual cities for Hindus. In some pictures, Anushka and Virat were seen offering prayers with folded hands at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram. Virat wore an olive green jacket with a black T-shirt, cap and pants, Anushka a black jacket with a white cap. Both of them had their faces covered with masks. Virat also signed a bat for one of the fans in one of the photos. Reportedly, the couple spent their time at the ashram meditating for an hour. They arrived in Vrindavan on Wednesday morning and distributed blankets to the needy.

Anushka Sharma to be seen in Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma recently surprised her fans with a special appearance in the Netflix film Qala. Her cameo role in in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from Qala was loved by the fans.

The actress will next be seen in a full-fledged role in Chakda Xpress, a film based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports drama will also premiere on Netflix. It has wrapped up filming recently.

