Anushka Sharma takes 'Bat Balance Challenge' with Virat Kohli, guess who did it better

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took the 'Bat Balance Challenge' with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She took to Instagram to post a fun video of herself and Virat acing the challenge. In this new challenge, two people compete with each other as they balance bats on their fingers. The one who balances the longer wins the challenge.

While Indian cricket team skipper, Virat, was a natural to ace this challenge, Anushka gave him a good competition. The actress surprisingly balanced the bat on her finger pretty well. "I had fun doing the TakaTak #BatBalance challenge with @virat.kohli!

You too show us your skills by participating in the #BatBalance challenge," Anushka captioned the video. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in England for nearly a month now. The couple headed there for Virat's criket tournament with their daughter Vamika. Anushka has been treating her fans with updates from the UK with the Indian skipper doubling up as his wife’s photographer.

The actress recently shared that she has got a new haircut. Sharing a few selfies on her Instagram account, Anushka revealed her new look in shoulder-length blobs.

On the work front, Anushka has reportedly begun shooting in April. So far, she has two films to look forward to. The actress will be seen in Kaneda, a Navdeep Singh directorial, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her last screen outing was Zero in 2018, with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, she was credited for producing popular projects Paatal Lok and Bulbbul for OTT last year.