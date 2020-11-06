Anushka Sharma shares lovestruck photos with Virat Kohli, completes his birthday celebrations with a kiss

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma shares lovestruck photos with Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday. The couple, who is in UAE currently for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, celebrated Kohli's special day on a private yacht with the RCB team members. While the photos and videos from the celebrations were all over the internet, fans were awaiting Anushka's lovestruck post for her husband. Late in the night, the actress finally blessed her fans with adorable pictures of them in which they can be seen twinning in black. Pregnant Anushka glowed like the sun in the pictures as she shared their PDA filled moments with the fans.

Sharing the picture with a 'red heart' in the caption, Anushka Sharma can be seen giving a peck on Virat's cheek in one of the photos. In another snap, the two can be sen flashing their infectious smiles and holding each other close. There is no denying that the couple looks completely in love in the Instagram post. Check out-

Earlier in the day, videos from Virat Kohli's 32nd birthday celebrations went viral. In the clip, Kohli is seen celebrating his birthday with RCB teammates. The video, which is from a private yacht in the UAE, shows Kohli cut the birthday cake with his better half Anushka Sharma, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore team members smearing cake all over his face and hair.

Check out the videos-

Anushka Sharma has been seen cheering her husband Virat from the stands during RCB matches. Recently, a video had gone viral when Kohli asked pregnant Anushka if she has eaten food from the field through hand gestures. The actress then replied with a thumbs-up from the stands. The duo also shared a brief conversation in gestures. This won the hearts of the people who took to social media to call them the cutest couple in Bollywood. Dressed in a red dress and large gold hoop earrings, Anushka looked gorgeous. Check out the video here-

Earlier in August, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are expecting their first baby together. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021" Virat also shared the same adorable photo on his social media with the same caption. While Anushka flaunted black and white polka dots outfit, Virat looked dashing in a grey tee and white pants in the picture.

In an interview with RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of the IPL team he represents Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli had revealed that the couple is looking forward to having the third member of the family join them soon.

