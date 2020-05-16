Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma shares funny meme featuring her in 'swarg,' 'dharti' and 'paatal lok'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is very excited about the release of her first web series Paatal Lok and her Instagram posts are proof enough. The actress has been thanking fans for their wonderful reviews about the series. On Saturday, she shared a couple of hilarious memes on Instagram in which she featured in 'swarg,' 'dharti' and 'paatal lok'. Taking pictures from her characters from various films like Sui Dhaaga, NH10, Pari, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil among others, the actress shared how people look in these three different loks.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "Hi this is a 'Lok(y)' reminder to tell that #PaatalLok is live, watch NOW." Netizens were impressed with Anushka's way to take a joke on herself and flooded her comments with appreciation. One user wrote, "Mashallah nazar naa lge". Social Media influencer and Ghost Stories actress Kusha Kapila said,"MEME WIN." Check out-

Paatal Lok has been receiving good reviews from all corners of the internet since it released on Amazon Prime on May 15. The series explores the "dark bylanes of immorality" and talks about the three loks- Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld) metaphorically.

Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, it stars actors like like Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag and Neeraj Kabi among Paatal Lok has been directed by Sudip Sharma who also wrote Anushka's NH10,

Not just fans, Anushka's husband Virat Kohli also reviewed the web series and sang praises about it on social media. He wrote, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother "

