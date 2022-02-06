Anushka Sharma's post-workout selfie is all about glow and bright smile

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma's post-workout selfie

Anushka Sharma started her weekend on a fitness note. Taking to Instagram, Anushka, shared a post-workout selfie in which she was glowing. In the image, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress can be seen smiling while sitting on a mat. For the workout session, she has picked a grey top and black yoga pants. It seems that the picture was clicked just after the session was over as she was glowing. "Done," she captioned the image.

Anushka’s new post has come a few days after she hopped on Gram's new trend called 'That’s Not My Name.' The new trend has made actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. Following it, Anushka shared a Reel, which was a compilation of all her remarkable roles through the years. In the caption, she wrote, "Let me introduce myself..."

The short clip showcased the star as Shruti from 'Band Baaja Baaraa', Taani from her debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Akira from 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Alizeh from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Aarfa from 'Sultan', among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut.

Anushka will be marking her return to acting with 'Chakda Xpress', a film inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami.

"Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket," the actress said in a statement.