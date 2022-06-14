Anushka Sharma looks smothering hot as she 'shyly' rocks a bikini on beach vacation, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's hot photos from her vacation have stirred a storm on the Internet. The Bollywood actress who is on a break to a beach location has been treating her fans to her holiday pics and they are smothering, to say the least. In Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram post, the actress is seen posing on a sandy beach in a black monokini. She also wears a hat which gives a perfect vacay vibe.

Anushka posted two photos. While the first one is a selfie, the second one appears to be a candid click that gives her fans a look at the picturesque location the Bollywood actress is at. "When the sun made me shy," she captioned the post. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photo in a trendy beachwear:

Anushka Sharma's vacation with Virat Kohli and Vamika

Well, this is not the first time that she posted a glimpse of her vacation in the Maldives with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. Some time back, the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress had taken to her Instagram handle and posted several clicks where she can be seen sporting an orange coloured swimsuit with an orange coloured shrug over it. She also wore a hat, left her hair open, wore a cute gold chain and smiled for the camera. Along with the post, she wrote, "The result of taking your own photos."

Anushka Sharma's upcoming project

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, will be making her comeback with 'Chakda Xpress'. This is Anushka's first film after she became a mother.

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. She succeeded in her goal and went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.