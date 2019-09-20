Friday, September 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Anushka Sharma gives the perfect expressions for ‘Oye it’s Friday’

Anushka Sharma gives the perfect expressions for ‘Oye it’s Friday’

Anusha Sharma shares pictures on her Instagram handle wearing an orange-coloured off-shoulder dress giving us the perfect weekend expressions.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 16:46 IST
Representative News Image

Anushka Sharma gives the perfect expressions for ‘Oye it’s Friday’ 

Actress Anushka Sharma after sharing a BTS video took to her Instagram handle shared a couple of pictures that described everyone’s mood on Friday. In the pictures, she can be seen laughing out so loud that her eyes can barely be seen. The Zero actress seems in a goofy avatar as she posed for the camera wearing an orange coloured one-shoulder dress with the perfect pop of orange coloured lipstick.

Anushka’s pictures are captioned as, “Everyone’s expression over the weekend,” and “Laugh so loud that you can’t see the eyes.” Have a look at the pictures here that will make your weekend better.

View this post on Instagram

Everyone’s expression over the weekend 🤭

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Just a few days back, she shared a video in which she can be seen yawning during the middle of the shoot. The Instagram post was captioned as, ''No ! I wasn't yawning at work. Obviously not''. 

Anushka is on a social media spree these days as she previously shared some adorable childhood pictures of her captioning them as, "लिटिल मी."

View this post on Instagram

लिटिल मी

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

लिटिल मी

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

View this post on Instagram

लिटिल मी

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

On the work front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan. She has not signed any project as of now.

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

 

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDeepika Padukone mocks her IIFA gown and we can't stop laughing Next Story  