Anushka Sharma gives the perfect expressions for ‘Oye it’s Friday’

Actress Anushka Sharma after sharing a BTS video took to her Instagram handle shared a couple of pictures that described everyone’s mood on Friday. In the pictures, she can be seen laughing out so loud that her eyes can barely be seen. The Zero actress seems in a goofy avatar as she posed for the camera wearing an orange coloured one-shoulder dress with the perfect pop of orange coloured lipstick.

Anushka’s pictures are captioned as, “Everyone’s expression over the weekend,” and “Laugh so loud that you can’t see the eyes.” Have a look at the pictures here that will make your weekend better.

Just a few days back, she shared a video in which she can be seen yawning during the middle of the shoot. The Instagram post was captioned as, ''No ! I wasn't yawning at work. Obviously not''.

Anushka is on a social media spree these days as she previously shared some adorable childhood pictures of her captioning them as, "लिटिल मी."

On the work front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan. She has not signed any project as of now.

