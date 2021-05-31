Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Anushka Sharma crashes Virat Kohli's AMA Session to ask about her headphones; his reply will win your heart

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are often seen giving out major couple goals. They continue to charm fans with their doting camaraderie. The duo is one of the Internet's most favourite couple and never cease to impress their fans with their chemistry. Virat recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and responded to his fans' questions. The final question and the sweetest question he answered was by lady love Anushka Sharma. She crashed his AMA session to ask him an important question!

Anushka dropped in her question, as she wanted to know where Virat kept her headphones. "Where have you kept my headphones?" asked Anushka. The loving husband had a cute reply for her. Referring to Anushka as his 'love', He wrote, "Always on the side table next to the bed love."

Meanwhile, the cricketer received numerous questions ranging from his career, to personal life and daughter Vamika.

Virat also answered a fan who wanted to know what the meaning of their daughter’s name Vamika was. He replied, "Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

The couple had welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, earlier this year in January.

Virat and Anushka are gaining praise from all corners for helping to raise funds for a noble cause. The couple has saved the life of a child by collecting Rs 16 crore. A child named Ayaansh Gupta had a disease called SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). A very expensive medicine was needed for the treatment of Ayaansh, which is worth about Rs 16 crores. To raise funds for the treatment, his parents created a Twitter account under the name 'AyaanshFightsSMA'.

