Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma help raise funds to save child's life, here's how parents expressed gratitude

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are gaining praise from all corners for helping to raise funds for a noble cause. The couple has saved the life of a child by collecting Rs 16 crore. A child named Ayaansh Gupta had a disease called SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). A very expensive medicine was needed for the treatment of Ayaansh, which is worth about Rs 16 crores. To raise funds for the treatment, his parents created a Twitter account under the name 'AyaanshFightsSMA'. On this Twitter handle, the parents thanked Virat and Anushka for helping them out.

"WE DID IT!!! Never thought that this arduous journey we set on to #saveayaanshgupta would culminate this beautifully. Happy to announce tht we have reachd ₹16 Cr. needed to get #Zolgensma for #Ayaansh. A big thank you to every person who supported us. This is your victory," the couple shared the happy news.

In another tweet they thanked the celebrity couple for their help. It reads: "@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta,"

Apart from this, Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India

On Friday, Anushka shared a note on Instagram that reads: "Thanks to all we have surpassed our target! Funds raised for Covid Relief. Rs 11,39,11,820. #inthistogether."

"Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives," she added.

"Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn't be possible without you. Jai Hind. #InThisTogether #ActNow #OxygenForEveryone #TogetherWeCan #SocialForGood," Anushka further stated.

