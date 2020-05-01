On Anushka Sharma's 32nd birthday, cherish her most romantic moments with husband Virat Kohli

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's most romantic moments

One of the finest actresses of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma turned 32 today. The actress is known to bring life to every character she portrays on the big screen. Starting her career opposite Shah Rukh khan in the popular film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka carved a niche for herself in the industry in no time with her charming personality and sheer brilliance on the screen. While her professional life has been the topic of discussion for fans, her personal life has always been in focus as well. While the duo was said to be dating soon after they featured in their first commercial together, their love story came into the limelight when Virat appreciated his lady love for her stellar performance in NH10 with a tweet. Fans soon started shipping them together and even gave them a nickname Virushka.

Anushka and Virat met in 2012 on the sets of their first commercial together. Talking about his first meeting with her, Virat said in an interview that he made a fool out of himself when he first met Anushka on the sets as he cracked a lame joke. He further revealed that Anushka was very confident when she arrived however he was very nervous.

Virat further said, "She is also from a similar background as me. We come from middle class families, made it in their respective careers, worked hard, got to certain stage. In hindsight, when we look into our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds. The timelines of my debut is 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting for it was 2008 August. We met in 2013 and out lives have been so similar in totally different worlds and then we got along so well. We were talking real things, we were talking things that a lot of people don’t connect with, only if you have seen that life will you understand what we are talking about. So the connect was there immediately."

For the couple, things took a serious turn very naturally. Talking about their dates and how they used to spend time together, Virat had revealed, "It was pretty traditional; we would go out for meals. Eventually you didn’t really have to ask out because both of us knew we liked spending time with each other. I don’t even remember when we thought ‘okay this is the time when the transition is happening’, it was so organic and natural. And it kept getting stronger and stronger. We knew that we just wanted to be with each other."

Even before the duo confirmed that they have fallen for each other, they were spotted together many times in public. From Virat surprising Anushka Sharma on her 26th birthday in Udaipur, while she was shooting for PK to the actress flying to New Zealand to spend time with the cricketer, the duo made many special memories with each other.

Asked about how he popped the question to the actress, Virat told that it just happened and was well organized. In fact, his close friend circle was already aware that the two will eventually get married.

After the proposal, Virat and Anushka got married within two months on December 11, 2017, in Italy. Virat confessed that it was Anushka Sharma who organised each and everything for the wedding as he was in the middle of a series. The actress decided the location, keeping in mind that they had to keep everything confidential. The Indian skipper also revealed that there were just 42 people at their wedding and it was beautiful. Later, the couple threw two wedding receptions for their family and friends from the industry.

Anushka and Virat keep featuring in each others' Instagram post and they look absolutely adorable together. Currently, the duo is under home quarantine and spending quality time with their family.

