Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Anupam Kher reveals his tears were real in 'The Kashmir Files': 'I lived with the tragedy'

Anupam Kher reveals his tears were real in 'The Kashmir Files': 'I lived with the tragedy'

Anupam Kher talks about his film, The Kashmir Files and reveals that it is more than just a film for him. Check out.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2022 0:01 IST
Anupam Kher reveals his tears were real in THIS film
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher reveals his tears were real in The Kashmir Files

Acclaimed actor Anupam Kher has said that 'The Kashmir Files' is not just a film for him, but "an emotion that I portrayed on screen". He was speaking at the 'Table Talks' programme here on Wednesday at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"I represent the people who got expelled from their homes, so I consider it a great responsibility to express it in the best possible manner," Kher said with feeling. "My tears, my difficulties, which you are seeing in the film, are all real."

Kher said the Vivek Agnihotri film enabled people all over the world to be aware of the tragedy that struck Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s.

"It is a film based on true incidents. Vivek Agnihotri interviewed around 500 people all around the world for the movie. On the night of January 19, 1990, around five lakh Kashmiri Pandits had to leave their homes and memories in the Valley following rising violence," Kher said.

"As a Kashmiri Hindu, I lived with the tragedy," Kher continued. "But nobody was recognising the tragedy. The world was trying to hide this tragedy. The film started a healing process by documenting the tragedy."

Talking about the advent of OTT platforms, Kher said audiences have now got into the habit of watching world cinema and multilingual films.

"The audience got a taste of realistic films. Those films which have an element of reality will surely connect with the audience," Kher said.

Related Stories
Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra's first look from Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher starrer unveiled

Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra's first look from Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher starrer unveiled

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent start for Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher's film

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 1: Decent start for Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher's film

Uunchai OTT Release: Amitabh's film locks streaming platform, know when and where to watch

Uunchai OTT Release: Amitabh's film locks streaming platform, know when and where to watch

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher's film maintains pace on weekdays

Uunchai Box Office Collection Day 4: Amitabh Bachchan-Anupam Kher's film maintains pace on weekdays

Also read: TRP list: Bigg Boss 16 to Anupama, know which show stands No. 1 on the list

"The success of films such 'The Kashmir Files' is a testament to it. Without any songs, any comedy, the film turned out to be amazing. This is actually the triumph of cinema," he signs off. 

Also read: Anushka Sen wraps up first schedule of her Korean debut film 'Asia'

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Latest News