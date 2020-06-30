Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher reveals he once broke barricades to meet Michael Jackson

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is an avid social media user. Every now and then he is seen sharing his opinion on every issue as well as revealing some funny stories related to his films. This time he has shared his fan moment that each one of us will relate to. Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran Bollywood actor shared a throwback picture with pop icon Michael Jackson from the time when he visited India in the year 1996. Recalling fond memories, he revealed how he broke the barricades to jump on the stage and was almost thrown out by Michael’s bodyguards.

Sharing the photo, Anupam Kher wrote alongside, "Story of this picture!! When Michael Jackson visited India in 1996 a group of selected people were invited to meet him exclusively at Oberoi hotel gardens. I was also the lucky one. Thanks to Bharat Bhai Shah. There was a small stage set up in the garden with a barricade for the special guests. MJ walked down from his suite and stood on the improvised stage with his bodyguards. There was silence and a sense of awe among the selected guests."

Further he wrote, "I was looking at this magician who had enthralled and hypnotised the entire universe with his electrifying performances. He was just a few feet away from me. I wanted to capture this moment. So I broke the barricade, jumped on the stage and almost hugged MJ. The bodyguards rushed towards me and before they could pick me up bodily Bharat Bhai Shah in panic introduced me to Michael Jackson as the biggest actor in India. He immediately and politely bent down and shook a jubilant me’s hands."

Michael’s concert in Mumbai was a massive success, with around 5000 in attendance. Before leaving, he pinned a beautiful handwritten note to India on a pillow in his hotel room, which said that he ‘fell in love’ with the country and its people. He also called India his ‘special love’ and said that he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the kindness.

