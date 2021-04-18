Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher mourns demise of his 'The Accidental Prime Minister' makeup artist

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday took to social media to mourn the demise of a 33-year-old makeup artist who did his makeup for the film The Accidental Prime Minister. In the film, which released in January 2019, Kher had played the role of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The actor mourned the sudden demise of makeup artist Pranay Deepak Sawant who did his makeup for the role.

Kher shared a video on Instagram where Pranay can be seen doing his makeup for the role and another video where he is walking down the stairs in the look of his character Manmohan Singh.

The actor wrote a heartfelt note, "A good performance has many contributors!! Deeply deeply saddened to know about the sudden death of 33 year old makeup man #PranayDeepakSawant. He did my make up of #DrManmohanSingh in the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister !! He was a genius! Always smiling! The 2nd video of me coming down the stairs was shot by him. His family must be devastated. My condolences to them and to the entire fraternity of hair and makeup artists! Om Shanti!!"

Earlier, the actor also paid his tribute to the Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory and penned down an emotional note stating that her demise is a 'deep sense of loss' even when he did not know her. In a tweet, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star posted two pictures of the late actor and expressed sorrow over her demise. He wrote, "All deaths are saddening & tragic. But there are times when you feel a deep sense of loss with someone leaving this world even when you don't know the person."

"#HelenMcRory was one such actress. Great in #HarryPotter films & electrifying in #PeakyBlinders. RIP. @lewis_damian," added Kher. Earlier Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma paid tribute to the 'Harry Potter' star. Anushka shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram story. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star wrote a heartfelt message that read as, "Helen McCrory, may you always rest in peace gleaming in your brilliance."

On the professional front, Kher has started working on his next project titled "Moh Maya", helmed by Narayan Shi. The veteran actor had taken to his social media to inform his fans and followers about his upcoming project. Sharing a few pictures from the sets, he wrote, "And suddenly you know it is time to start something new and trust the magic of new beginnings. Project 519 takes off. Jai Ho! #MohMaya #FrontSeatEntertainment #NarayanShi."

-with IANS inputs