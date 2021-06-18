Anupam Kher interacts with police officers, staff in Shimla: It was a humbling experience

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMPKHER Anupam Kher interacts with police officers, staff in Shimla

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday visited the police headquarters here and had an informal interaction with the officers and staff present there. Kher was welcomed by DGP Sanjay Kundu and was presented with mementos, a shawl and a cap. The actor shared his experiences from the time he lived with his joint family at the Nabha Estate in Shimla.

He also spoke about the importance of the power of dreams and hopes and women empowerment, pointing out that "a failure is an event, not a person". The DGP appraised him of the activities of Himachal Police in general, and of the role women have come to play in policing during recent times in particular.

He also presented Kher with a coffee table book titled 'Veerangana', which was unveiled on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8 this year. Kher spent about two hours at the police headquarters. Sharing pictures and videos, he wrote, "Thank you DGP #SanjayKundu ji & other illustrious police officers of @himachalpolice for your appreciation & graciousness. It was a humbling experience to be honoured by you all. I had a wonderful time chatting with you. Keep up the great work you all are doing. Jai Ho!!"

Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared videos of travelling to Shimla with his mother Dulari. He tweeted, "On my way to Shimla I was delighted to meet in Solan my school friend #AnilDutta after 50 long years. The last we had seen each other was when we were in 11th grade in 1971. We connected in the pandemic. Dulari was happy to meet him too! School friends are the bestest. Jai Ho!"

In another tweet, he said, "Taking Mom home in Shimla after two years. She has stayed indoors all this time. Now vaccinated with both jabs. She is excited and ecstatic like a child!! I am sure all of you are happy for her… and me!!! Jai Ho!"

On a related note, Anupam frequently shared old pictures and videos with his social media family. Recently, he shared a throwback photograph where he is seen posing in a simple Kurta pajama together with Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan, who holds a plate of food.

"When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement!! Unless you are @apnabhidu!! When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pajama was the ultimate party dress. With #Jackie and @iamsrk!! From my album of memories! #Friends #Actors #OldPics #Memories," Kher captioned the photo.

(With IANS inputs)