'Bhajan Samrat' Anup Jalota praises BMC for their medical care to keep coronavirus at bay

'Bhajan Samrat' Anup Jalota praises BMC for their steps to keep coronavirus at bay

Just like many others in the country who are following steps to keep coronavirus at distance, 'bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota too is trying to follow all the precautions. In the wake of the same, the ex Bigg Boss 12 contestant also became a part of the medical checkup which was done by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Informing his fans about the same, the singer took to his social media to reveal that he was taken to a hospital after traveling where he went through the medical care.

He was kept in isolation at a Mumbai hotel which happened to be a preventive measure against Coronavirus after it came to light that the 66-year-old singer landed at the Mumbai International airport at 4 AM on Tuesday. Instagramming his picture with a mask, Anup wrote, "I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ; a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #covid19india #coronaprevention #pandemic #staysafe #stopthespread #precautions."

The total number of coronavirus cases have risen to 126 in India on Tuesday and a complete shutdown in various states have been issued by the government. The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally.

