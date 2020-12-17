Thursday, December 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Anup Jalota 'blessed' to play in Satya Sai Baba in biopic

Anup Jalota 'blessed' to play in Satya Sai Baba in biopic

Anup Jalota feels blessed to play Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Anup Jalota
Image Source : TWITTER/ANUP JALOTA

Anup Jalota 'blessed' to play in Satya Sai Baba in biopic

 

Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota feels blessed to play Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic.

"I met Satya Sai Baba with my father 55 years back. We sang bhajans at that time. Satya Sai Baba used to call me ‘Chhota Sai'. And now after so many years I am playing the role of Satya Sai Baba ji. I am blessed," Jalota said.

The untitled biographical film will be directed by Vicky Ranawat, and also feature Jackie Shroff, Sadhika Randhawa, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anup said "Sai Baba of Puttaparthi used to call me “Chote Baba”. So out of curiosity I asked him why he calls me that and he said you’ll come to know one day. I guess it was this opportunity that I got to play him that he was referring to..I’m really obliged for this role of a lifetime"

With music by Bappa Lahiri, the Satya Sai Baba biopic is scheduled to release on January 22, 2021.

Talking about the film previously, Jalota had shared: "I am glad that I got an opportunity to play Satya Sai Baba, because I have believed in his ideals and principles. I have also observed him closely and read a lot about him. It required great research and playing this character will be a challenge."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News