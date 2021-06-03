Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHANT_IS_MY_EVERYTHING Ankita Lokhande shares cryptic post on 'goodbye' ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been actively sharing old videos and pictures from her TV show Pavitra Rishta as it clocked 12 years. The videos also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide last year on June 14. On Thursday, the actress shared a cryptic post a couple of weeks ahead of the actor's first death anniversary. Without mentioning any name, Ankita shared a post on goodbye and captioned it with a hand emoji.

Ankita Lokhande's post read, "it’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later." The post led to assumptions that the actress is leaving social media for a while.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. Soon after they started dating. They dated for six long years before calling it quits in 2016. After Sushant's death, Ankita supported his family and shared many memories with him on social media.

Marking the occasion of 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokahndes shared an Instagram post with fans on Tuesday, saying that the show made her who she is today. The actress's post showed a collage of scenes from the show featuring Sushant and her, as well as other co-stars including Hiten Tejwani, who later replaced Sushant in the show as the male lead. Tagging the cast and crew of the show, Ankita's post made special mention of Sushant, with the hashtag #sushantsinghrajput.

"12 Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today," Ankita wrote.

"The story that celebrates joy of life, love, family and friendship. Thank you @balajitelefilmslimited @ektarkapoor for making me Archana and thank you to all the cast and crew. Thank you Maa and Paa for always supporting me. #pavitrarishta #12years #balajitelefilms #archana #ektakapoor #love #memories," she added.

The show's producer Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram to remember "Pavitra Rishta". She wrote: "Pain love n angst makes this show the purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds! Thankuuuuuu."

In a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, his ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani was arrested by NCB while his former domestic helpers-- Neeraj and Keshav were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning in connection with the drugs case linked to the actor's death.