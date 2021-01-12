Ankita Bhargava post adorable pic with Karan Patel & daughter Mehr, explains absence of 'oh-so-dreamy' photos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA BHARGAVA Ankita Bhargava post adorable pic with Karan Patel and daughter Mehr

Popular television actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are having fun in a relaxing getaway in the Maldives. The couple flew down to the island country, with their daughter Mehr for a family beach vacation. Since they landed down in the Maldives, Ankita shared a few awwdorable pictures with her daughter and husband. Now, she took to her Instagram to share a worthy picture with ‘a toddler, diaper bag and the beach bag in tow’. The actress explained the absence of the ‘oh-so-dreamy’ pictures on her Maldives vacay with a long caption and also shared her most classic shot.

Sharing a picture of herself and Karan walking on the beach with Mehr, Ankita wrote, “So truth be told! I know I am in paradise and shud be clicking these Oh-So-Dreamy pictures that we see on Instagram! But I really cudnt do the Flowy dresses and Open hair jig with A toddler, Diaper Bag and the Beach bag in Tow! So here we are… At our most comfortable best in the most classic shot!”

"So here we are... At our most comfortable best in the most classic shot ! Ankita,Karan and Mehr in Maldives," she added.

Ankita also said that their pose was only for the sake of the photo. “P.S We never hold Mehr this way at all,This was just for this one picture! We never help her walk this way too! Totally unsafe for their delicate shoulders!,” she wrote.

Reacting to the photo, Karan's 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' co-star Divyanka Tripathi wrote, "But this is so perfect Ankita!!"

Earlier, Ankita posted a cute picture of her daughter enjoying the tropical paradise. "The Posing! Well Well... She gets that from ‘ME’ Clearly #waterbaby #maldives #rabbdimehr #firsttripever," she wrote alongside the picture.

Meanwhile, Karan and Ankita married in May 2015 and welcomed their daughter Mehr in December 2019.