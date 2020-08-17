Image Source : FILE IMAGES Anil Kapoor happy after hearing about SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery, photo from hospital viral

Ever since the news of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's deteriorating health surfaced, fans as well as various celebrities on social media started praying for his speedy recovery. The veteran playback singer's son S P Charan, on Sunday, updated everyone about his health and informed that he is able to recognize people around him and is breathing a little more comfortably than before. As soon as the news of his better health came, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and expressed his happiness and wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of #SPBalasubrahmanyam ...happy to hear that he is doing better today." Meanwhile, a picture of the singer from the hospital showing thumbs up has gone viral on the internet.

SP Charan said, "The pleasant news is...he showed the thumbs up sign to the doctors, he is able to recognise doctors, people (around)...he is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back. There is a lot of effort from the medical team. It will take a long time for recovery. But we are all hopeful. This (recovery) is not going to happen in one or two days or even a week may be. But surely he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible."

Praying for the speedy recovery of #SPBalasubrahmanyam ...happy to hear that he is doing better today...https://t.co/2DL2eFmWLY — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 16, 2020

Charan thanked his father's fans, friends and well- wishers for their prayers and support. On Saturday, Assistant Director (Medical Services),

Dr Anuradha Baskaran, of MGM Healthcare said in a statement: "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who is admitted atMGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the intensive Care Unit. He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters."

SP Balasubramanyam to recover soon — pic.twitter.com/KQYJMbYzNH — Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) August 14, 2020

On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well. In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital.

In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital and that he has quarantined himself.

-With PTI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage