Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and other celebs convey warm greetings to 'nightingale' Lata Mangeshkar on birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LATA MANGESHKAR Bollywood conveys warm greetings to Lata Mangeshkar

On the occasion of 92nd birthday of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Tuesday, several members of the Indian film Industry extended their heartfelt greetings to her. Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Just spoke to Lataji and wished her...I feel so happy and proud to know her.... may god give her all the health and happiness always@mangeshkarlata." Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared that he feels peaceful while listening to Lata Mangeshkar's magical voice.

"Such a wonderful feeling to wish the nightingale and the goddess of singing @mangeshkarlata ji on her birthday. Listening to her voice is the most peaceful feeling in the world. One feels blessed. May God give her a long, healthy and peaceful life," Kher wrote.

Actor Juhi Chawla also wished the nightingale of Bollywood on her special day. In fact, to mark the day, she has planted 100 trees.

"A 100 trees for the legendary Lataji on her birthday Radio sun rahi thi , aapke 70's ke gaane baj rahe the , aapki aawaz ko sunkar aisa laga jaise ,phoolon ki baarish ho rahi hai , jaise Gangaji beh rahi hai.. with much love and respect," Juhi tweeted.

Known as the Queen of Melody and Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 and has sung over 25,000 songs in different languages. Lata Mangeshkar turned 92 on Tuesday and plans to keep her birthday a simple, quiet family affair.

Veteran star Dharmendra, too, wished Lata Mangeshkar on her birthday. "Happy Birthday to dearest Lataji. World's most beloved singer, my loving Lataji, wish you stay healthy and happy always," he tweeted alongside his picture with Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar is known for iconic songs like 'Aayegaa Aanewala', 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon' and 'Babul Pyare' among others.

(ANI)