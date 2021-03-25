Ananya Panday flaunts her 'post-pack' up glow in this stunning post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday

Be it rocking a pair of sultry bikinis or acing the casual look in graphic t-shirts or going all out with embellished traditional wears, actress Ananya Panday knows how to ace a look. Thursday, the Bollywood actress treated her fans to glamorous post, flaunting her post-pack up glow. In the picture she shared by Ananya on her verified Instagram account, the actress can be seen wearing a printed crop-jacket. Sporting a no make-up look, she left her hair open and stares at the camera confidently.

She captioned the picture as, "#PostPackUpShot with my fave dear friend @avigowariker (sic)." This effortless look of the actress is much appreciated by fans who have flooded the comment section with compliments for Ananya. Commenting on the picture, an Instagram user wrote, "Gorgeous," while another called Ananya, "stunner". Take a look at the picture:

On the work front, Ananya has her kitty full. Two big films coming up. She will be seen in the film "Liger" where is cast opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will be released on September 9. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam

She will also be part of Shakun Batra's next where she will be seen alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. while the details of the film have been kept under wraps, Deepika and Siddhant were seen shooting together on the outskirts of Mumbai.

For the unversed, Ananya made her Bollywood debut with "Student of the Year 2" in 2019 sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and debutante Tara Sutaria. She was also seen in the film "Pati Patni Aur Woh" with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in her second film.

--with IANS inputs