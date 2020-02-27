Anand Ahuja welcoming Sonam Kapoor with flowers on airport will give you 'bahaaro phool barsao' feels

Greeting your loved one after a long time is a sight everyone loves to see and when it comes to your loved one, it becomes even more special. Similar happened with Bollywood's most adorable couple Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja. The actress who was in Doha, Qatar from the past few days for a popular brand's jewellery exhibition returned to the country last evening and guess who gave her a pleasant surprise. Husband Anand Ahuja, of course! The duo yet again gave us couple goal with their recent video where Sonam is being greeted with a bouquet of flowers that will definitely remind you of the old song, 'bahaaro phool barsaao mera mehboob aaya hai.'

The video was shared by Sonam on her Instagram where Anand is seen waiting for her lady love while she enters and squeakingly says 'hi.' She along with the same wrote, "I love him @anandahuja." We are totally in awe of Sonam and Anand’s social media PDA. Have a look:

The duo met each other in the year 2015. Talking about him, Sonam in an interview once said, "I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy."

After dating each other for over 2 years, they tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. Have a look at some of their adorable photos and videos from their outings:

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor and it is being said that her sister Rhea Kapoor is planning to make the sequel to her 2018 hit film, Veere Di Wedding.

