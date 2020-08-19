Amitabh Bachchan warns actors about technology on World Photography Day: They can replace your face now

Image Source : PTI Amitabh Bachchan warns actors about technology on World Photography Day

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan never fails to amuse the fans with his quick wit and humour. On World Photography Day on August 19th, Big B shared an intriguing picture of himself. The actor can be seen sitting surrounded by various cameras. The photo appears to be from a shoot of the megastar and he looks handsome in his tracksuit. While the picture was perfect, the actor warned his fellow actors saying that technology has become so powerful that it can replace your face in any picture or video.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "World photography day August 19 th .. Actors beware they can replace your face with technology now"

Later, the actor also shared photos, thanking fans for his Mission30M. He tweeted, "Thank you all for the support I had asked some days back for #Mission30M. RHA, the Robin Hood Army and its ‘robins' were able to serve 23 million + people in just 6 weeks across 170 cities in 8 countries .. gratitude for bringing the smiles on thousands of faces !"

T 3631 - Thank you all for the support I had asked some days back for #Mission30M. RHA, the Robin Hood Army and its ‘robins' were able to serve 23 million + people in just 6 weeks across 170 cities in 8 countries .. gratitude for bringing the smiles on thousands of faces ! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4Uu4Uk88TE — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Big B took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of himself. In the photo, a young Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting on a deck chair, holding a glass in his hand. He is dressed in beach/poolside fashion - striped tank top, and white shorts. "keeping propriety in mind I dared not to caption this ..May I humbly invite them that have a wish for comment to present them here .. I shall be filled with relief," Amitabh Bachchan captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek returned from the hospital last week after recovering from COVID19. The father-son duo along with Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for coronavirus on July 11th.

