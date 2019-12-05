Amitabh Bachchan thanks people of Himachal Pradesh for love and care during Brahmastra shoot

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a picture thanking the people of Himachal Pradesh for their wishes

Amitabh Bachchan received a warm welcome from the people of Manali and Himachal Pradesh when he visited the state to shoot for his part in the Brahmastra. The megastar took to his Twitter to thank the people of Himachal Pradesh for their warm wishes and reception. Big B shared a monochromic picture of himself wearing the traditional Himachali cap, black winterwear jacket and pair of black sunglasses, and tweeted his regards for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing the picture Big B tweeted, "T 3569 - To the warm loving and ever smiling well-wishers from Himachal Pradesh, and in particular from where we work - Manali .. thank you for all the love and generous care ! Wearing their traditional welcome .."

Wearing their traditional welcome ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/b3WVDXW0eB — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 4, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan who recently was advised by doctors to take rest from the work after a health scare chose to shoot for Brahmastra in the freezing cold of Manali. Amitabh Bachchan’s decision gave his fans a reason to worry but his pictures from the shoot of the film prove exactly why he is the biggest superstar of Bollywood. The actor had earlier shared a picture from the shoot in his cool avatar from the chilling location of Manali. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “.. the minus degrees .. the biting cold .. and the protective gear ..”

Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also been roped in to feature in the project. The film, which was supposed to release in December this year, has been pushed for a summer 2020 release. Brahmastra is the first part of a trilogy that will be created by Ayan Mukerji.