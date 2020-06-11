Amitabh Bachchan teaches how to remain content in times of sorrow with father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's words

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan teaches how to remain content in times of sorrow

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans encouraged to be optimistic during these testing times. With coronavirus pandemic reaching its peek, stress among people has risen about the future. While everyone is trying to bounce back to their normal lives, it is important to keep taking necessary precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, the superstar shared words by his father and great Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to teach fans how to remain content and happy during the time of sorrow.

He wrote, "Main jala hridya mein agni, daha karta hoon. sukh dukh dono mein magan raha karta hoon. jag bhav-sagar tarne ko nav banae, main bhav- maujon par mast beh karta hoon."

Big B, on Wednesday, took to his blog to mock himself citing examples of Shakespeare and Newton. He said that the two genius came up with their best work awhile they were stuck at home due to epidemics and he has done nothing exceptional during the current lockdown.

He said, "Shakespeare wrote three of his most important plays during the Great Plague in the 1600’s .. in isolation .. what would now be termed the ‘lockdown’ .. and the theory of gravity was discovered by Newton during the epidemic of 1665. Genius dwells in the hearts of the locked in .. really? I have been in isolation for the past three months and nothing of any exceptional genius has even whizzed past the moi!!"

On the work front, Big B will be soon seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film will release worldwide on Amazon Prime on June 12. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra scheduled for December release. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here-

