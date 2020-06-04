Amitabh Bachchan shares the most 'important Graph of 2020'. Can you relate?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares the most 'important Graph of 2020'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been very active on social media during the lockdown. from memes to throwback memories, the actor has been keeping fans entertained amid the crisis. Also, he has been significantly encouraging people to come forward and help those in need as the time is not favorable for all. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share yet another insight into the year 2020 and shared the most 'important Graph'

Big B shared a picture that showed the increasing and decreasing importance of various things in the year 2020 as the months passed. The graph showed how the importance of shaving and vehicles like a car has decreased significantly. On the other hand, things like sweatpants, toilet paper, alcohol, and the internet have seen a surge in demand. Interestingly, it showed how the demand for masks has been insanely high during the coronavirus pandemic. He captioned the photo: "the most important Graph of 2020!!"

During the escalating COVID-19 pandemic, it has become very important for everyone to stay optimistic and calm while sitting at home. The nation has been under lockdown for more than two months and the stress has been real. A few days ago, Big B shared a poem by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan which talked about how one should not get disappointed even in the worst situation. It talks about the importance of keep on trying and waiting for the right time to come.

He wrote, "Yes the night is dark & deep, but when was it not permitted to light a small lamp ! When the dreamed home you built with affection & love, was drowned in destruction, when was it not permitted to pick up little bricks & stones to rebuild a small peaceful hut again ..... in the poetic uplifting words of my revered Babu ji, ..Harivansh Rai Bachchan."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently in the headlines for helping arrange more than 10 buses to send the migrant workers home to Uttar Pradesh. The buses left from Haji Ali Dargah, Mumbai.

On the work front, Amitabh bachcahn will be seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo next alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was supposed to release in April before the lockdown. Now, it will release worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here:

