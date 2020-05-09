Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan shares photos with Irrfan Khan, Sridevi as Piku and Khuda Gawah reach milestones

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday night shared beautiful memories from his two popular films Khud Gawah and Piku as they reached a milestone. The actor took to social media to share a collage of photos from the two films and wrote, "28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us" As 1992 film Khud Gawan completed 28 years, he shared a photo with co-star Sridevi, while Piku completed five years today. Check out the post here-

Big B also took to his blog to share memories about the film and remembered actor Sridevi and Irrfan Khan. He wrote, "28 years of Khuda Gawah .. 5 years of Piku .. vivid as ever .. alive in memory .. lost in the remembrance of the two from there .. exceptional in presence and talent .. and leaving at such short presence. " He also talked about director Mukul S Anand in the blog and wrote, "But a third too from Khuda Gawah .. the director Mukul S Anand .. left too early .. the magic of his vision .. his eyes were magical camera lenses .. even after this large interval the frames he did were extraordinary"

Further in the blog, Amitabh Bachchan shares that his memories of life make him think about writing a book but he reveals he had an aversion for "autobiographical voice". However, he confesses that his commitment to documenting his late father and poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s works stays firm.

Not just Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone also remembered co-star Irrfan Khan as their film Piku completed five years. She shared a BTS video from the sets playing badminton and wrote, "please come back! #irrfankhan"

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

