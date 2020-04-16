Amitabh Bachchan shares customized emoticons, Seen them yet?

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been sharing throwback pictures on social media ever since he went into self-quarantine, shared some cute and cool bitmojis and posted them on his Instagram handle saying, “In the world full of Artificial Intelligence, this is what we shall eventually be and he is just trying to keep ahead.” He also took a dig at the cynics and naysayers who refer to actors as ‘cartoons’, saying that they wouldn’t be too wrong in the times to come. He was quick to add, “Just Kidding.”
In the World of AI .. artificial intelligence and dunno what .. this is what all of us shall be eventually reduced to .. I’m just trying to keep ahead .. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 all the cynics and the nay sayers called us in the Film Industry, ‘cartoons’ .. they shall not be too wrong in times to come .. NAAAHH .. jus kidding .. 😂😂 we shall survive and we shall overcome .. DAMN .. that’s such a cliche sentence .. !!! NO .., we’re cool !! Aren’t we .. COME ONNNNN !!
Big B recenty posted an old picture of himself from his first photoshoot for a magazine. The megastar revealed the story behind the photo and said that he was pushed and goaded into doing the shoot.
My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!
Big B is quite active on social media and constantly keeps on posting fresh updates for his fans. From sharing throwback pictures from film sets to what is he up to during lockdown, Big B makes sure to treat his fans every day.
On the work front, he will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and later in 'Gulabo Sitabo' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.