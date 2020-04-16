Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan shares customized emoticons, Seen them yet?

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been sharing throwback pictures on social media ever since he went into self-quarantine, shared some cute and cool bitmojis and posted them on his Instagram handle saying, “In the world full of Artificial Intelligence, this is what we shall eventually be and he is just trying to keep ahead.” He also took a dig at the cynics and naysayers who refer to actors as ‘cartoons’, saying that they wouldn’t be too wrong in the times to come. He was quick to add, “Just Kidding.”

Big B recenty posted an old picture of himself from his first photoshoot for a magazine. The megastar revealed the story behind the photo and said that he was pushed and goaded into doing the shoot.

Big B is quite active on social media and constantly keeps on posting fresh updates for his fans. From sharing throwback pictures from film sets to what is he up to during lockdown, Big B makes sure to treat his fans every day.

On the work front, he will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and later in 'Gulabo Sitabo' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

