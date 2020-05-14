Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares an incident when he blew off his hand with a Diwali cracker

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active personalities of social media. Every now and then he keeps on sharing thoughtful messages, throwback photos, posts about his films completing a milestone, etc. In the wake of the same, the Gulaabo Sitaabo actor has yet again shared something. Taking to Instagram, Big B revealed an incident in his life when he blew off his hand with a Diwali bomb a few years back. He even talked about how it affected his hand, fingers, and thumb. He even shared a photo that shows the shadow of one of his hands.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Amitabh Bachchan wrote alongside, "Fingers... of the hand.. the most difficult element of the human body to restructure technically.. they need movement continuously.. stop their movement and they shall become stiff... I know.. blew my hand off with a Diwali bomb some years back.. took me 2 months to move my thumb to my index finger !! BUT look what they can do when in operation... CREATIVITY!!!"

