Amitabh Bachchan reviews Abhishek's Bob Biswas Trailer: 'Proud of to say you are my son'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is basking in praises by the critics for his exceptional performance in the upcoming film Bob Biswas. The makers of the film recently dropped the trailer of Abhishek's much-awaited thriller. While several stars praised the actor for his unrecognisable look, it was megastar Amitabh Bachchan's review that caught our attention. Big B retweeted Red Chillies Production's tweet featuring Abhishek's trailer and expressed that he was proud of him. He wrote, "I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !!"

In Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan looks every-inch convincing as a contract killer. He plays a cold-blooded murderer in the film. The over two-minute long nail-biting trailer encapsulates the journey of Bob Biswas, a middle-aged hitman-for-hire who comes out of a prolonged coma not being able to remember any details about his life and his past including his own family. As he tries to remember his identity, episodes from his past come alive, putting him in a moral dilemma between the history of his own deeds versus his newly developed sense of right and wrong.

Apart from senior Bachchan, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Bobby Deol, and other celebs also expressed their excitement about the upcoming thriller. Earlier played by Saswata Chatterjee, the Bob Biswas spin-off has been long requested by the fans of Vidya Balan's Kahaani, which released in 2012. Bob Biswas trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable as contract killer in spine chilling thriller

'Bob Biswas' is all set to premiere on December 3. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound script, 'Bob Biswas' will premiere on ZEE5. The film is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film was postponed multiple times in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the Trailer here: