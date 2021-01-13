Amitabh Bachchan remembers son Abhishek's first autograph, shares throwback photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan remembers son Abhishek's first autograph

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday reminisced about the time when his son signed his first autograph when he was still a kid in the "1900s". The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the memories from his trip to Tashkent.

The picture sees a young Amitabh with a younger Abhishek seated on his lap. "Tashkent, Soviet Union ... 1900's ... where he signed his first autograph... Abhishek," he wrote in the caption. The superstar had earlier on Tuesday lauded his actor son's performance in the superhit film 'Guru' on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the film.

yes indeed .. a fantastic film and Abhishek was marvellous ❤️❤️ https://t.co/78Jq4cLhL5 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2021

On a related note, on Tuesday, Anupam Kher presented a copy of his latest book Your Best Day Is Today to superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Kher shared photographs with Big B from the sets of his TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on his Instagram account.

The actor wrote: "It was my privilege and honour to present my book #YourBestDayIsToday to someone who is an inspiration to millions of Indians all over the world @amitabhbachchan. He is so encouraging and generous with his compliments. Loved his sentence, 'how do you manage to do so many things together? I must learn from you.' I desperately wanted to reply, Amit ji, why are you pulling my leg? Jai Ho! #Legend #MegaStar #Kbc #Humbled."

On the films front, Bachchan's kitty is full with upcoming projects like Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B also recently signed a multilingual mega production co-starring Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas.