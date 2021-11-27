Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan remembers late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 114th birth anniversary

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday paid tribute to his late father and one the most famous poets, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, on his 114th birth anniversary. The Shahenshah of Bollywood, took to social media to share a monochrome picture photo with his father. Paying tribute, Big B also shared a brief caption that read, "Pujya babuji Ki jayanti. Naman Nov 27, 2021 birth Anniversary 114th." The picture shows the father-son duo lovingly watch each other. As soon as the post was shared online, fans of the poet went all out to share sweet tributes.

A user said, "27th November 1907 114th Birth Anniversary of the legendary poet, the father of living legend #AmitabhBachchan ji, Padma Bhushan Dr Shri Harivanshrai Bachchan ji... Respect and Low bow." Another wrote, "Babuji ko koti koti pranaam 114th birth anniversary of #HarivanshRaiBachchan ji."

Amitabh Bachchan has kept his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan alive in his memories. The actor keeps going back to his father's works and remembers him with a smile. Earlier, Big B shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen enjoying his father's writings. The actor wrote in Hindi, "पूज्य बाबूजी के लेखन से अपने आप को ज़्यादा दूर नहीं रखता ; और अब उनका उच्चारण , अपने स्वर में (Cannot keep myself very far away from the works of my respected father... now his works in my own voice)."

Big B also penned down his emotions in his blog. He said, "Never to keep distant the works of dear Babuji .. ever near and in the company now of all that was observed and heard and time spent with .. it is a wonder how much of the earliest remains with one .. and the recent from the years or days of hours just passed - a failure in the exercise of remembrance."

He added, "the look of reverence .. of the mind .. of the greatness and his genius .. all put together in that one night of stimulated rendition and never the satisfaction of it .. the need and desire of wanting to do it again .. till it falls into the space of the right tone graph and sentiment."