Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first drunk scene in film Mili, costarring wife Jaya Bachchan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN_ Amitabh Bachchan recalls his first drunk scene in film Mili

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeps his fans entertained by sharing golden memories from his film sets and photos from the old days. On Monday, the actor went down memory lane and recalled his first drunk scene in Bollywood film Mili, costarring his wife Jaya Bachchan. Big B shared artwork from the film in which he is seen with Jaya and revealed how he shot for the drunk scene.

He wrote, "' MILI' .. the film .. Jaya and me .. an art work of such beauty .. my first drunk scene in the film , much before the mirror scene of AAA, and Satte pe Satta, HUM, or Shakti"

T 3571 -' MILI' .. the film .. Jaya and me .. an art work of such beauty .. my first drunk scene in the film , much before the mirror scene of AAA, and Satte pe Satta, HUM, or Shakti pic.twitter.com/zMpSrOpi5r — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 22, 2020

The actor also shared photos from the popular Jagannath Rath Yatra and wrote, "June 23 Jagannath Rath Yatra .. because of the vastness of the Festival the English word ‘juggernaut’ meaning huge powerful and overwhelming, was derived from it .. the origin of the word came from here JAGANNATH and the incredible temple in Puri Orissa."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Big B has been actively sharing posts and videos on social media encouraging fans to stay positive during this time. He has been sharing his father Harivanshrai Bachchan's poems to instill positivity among fans. In one of the posts, he shared how to stay content during these tough times.

He wrote, "Main jala hridya mein agni, daha karta hoon. sukh dukh dono mein magan raha karta hoon. jag bhav-sagar tarne ko nav banae, main bhav- maujon par mast beh karta hoon."

On the work front, Big B was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film released worldwide on Amazon Prime on June 12. He now has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra scheduled for December release. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer here-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage